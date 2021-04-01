CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. facing J&J dosage shortfall | DC approves some fans Capital One Arena | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » NBA News » Hawks F Collins out…

Hawks F Collins out at least a week with sprained ankle

The Associated Press

April 1, 2021, 3:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins will be out at least a week with a sprained left ankle, another blow to the injury plagued team.

Collins was injure during during Tuesday night’s loss at Phoenix. He underwent an MRI that showed a lateral ankle sprain and associated bone bruise.

Collins has started low-level rehabilitation activities and will be reviewed in a week, ruling him out for at least five games. The team had two more games on its longest road trip of the season before a four-game homestand.

The Hawks have dealt with a rash of injuries that have sidelines key players such as De’Andre Hunter, Bogdan Bogdanovich and Cam Reddish for significant periods.

Now it’s the 6-foot-9 Collins, who is averaging 18.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game while shooting 38% from 3-point range.

Reddish hasn’t played since Feb. 21 because of right Achilles soreness. While he has increased his lower limb weight room work and intends to add limited low level impact work, the team said he is at least two weeks away from returning.

The Hawks were playing at San Antonio on Thursday night.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

Army reimagining the way it uses, modernizes its technology and infrastructure

OPM launches employee survey initiative to update job competency models

As C2E gets going, DIA sets its strategy for more cloud services

Commerce Department builds out supply chain resilience in 2022 budget

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up