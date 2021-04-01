Harden out Thursday for Nets with hamstring injury

NEW YORK (AP) — James Harden won’t play Thursday night against Charlotte after leaving Brooklyn’s game a night earlier with…

NEW YORK (AP) — James Harden won’t play Thursday night against Charlotte after leaving Brooklyn’s game a night earlier with right hamstring tightness.

He joins fellow All-Star Kevin Durant, who has missed a month and a half with his own hamstring injury, on the injured list for the Eastern Conference leaders.

Harden sat out the fourth quarter of the Nets’ 120-108 victory over Houston on Wednesday. He finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Coach Steve Nash said Harden had a scan Thursday morning that came back clear and said he would be considered day to day, adding that the Eastern Conference player of the month would be back “in the next few games for sure.”

But the wait will continue for Durant, who last played Feb. 13. Nash said the forward is still progressing but probably wouldn’t play in either of the Nets’ back-to-back games Sunday at Chicago or home Monday against New York.

The Nets also said Blake Griffin, signed last month, would sit out Thursday to rest his knee. LaMarcus Aldridge was available and expected to make his debut after signing with Brooklyn last week.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.