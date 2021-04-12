CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Nats Park worker tests positive | Anxiety over returning to offices | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » NBA News » Curry passes Chamberlain for…

Curry passes Chamberlain for most points in Warriors history

The Associated Press

April 12, 2021, 11:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry passed Wilt Chamberlain for the most points in Warriors franchise history Monday night in Golden State’s game against the Denver Nuggets.

Curry scored 21 points in the first quarter, giving him 17,786 in his career. That passes Chamberlain’s 17,783 with the franchise, a record he’d held since 1964.

“It’s just an incredible feat,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said before the game. “He’s changed the game. He’s inspired all the young NBA point guards who have come up to become much better shooters. He’s changed the game. So as awesome as this accomplishment is — passing Wilt — it’s just one of many for Steph.”

Curry, 33, also leads the Warriors in 3-point field goals, assists and free-throw percentage. The two-time MVP is looking for his seventh consecutive game with at least 30 points, which would be the longest streak by a Warrior since Rick Barry during the 1967-68 season.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Other Sports News | Sports

VA faces pivotal moment with EHR after months of lingering usability problems

Biden calls on Congress to restore capacity, reinvest in civilian agencies with 2022 budget

USPS earns 91% approval in IG survey despite pandemic challenges

Army reimagining the way it uses, modernizes its technology and infrastructure

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up