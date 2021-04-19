CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Family indicted, accused of selling bleach as COVID cure | COVID-19 numbers you should be encouraged by | Economic recovery post-COVID in DC | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » NBA News » Clippers sign G Yogi…

Clippers sign G Yogi Ferrell to 10-day contract

The Associated Press

April 19, 2021, 4:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers have signed guard Yogi Ferrell to a 10-day contract.

He averaged 9.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals in two games with Cleveland this season. He also played 14 games for the Salt Lake City Stars of the G League.

Ferrell has also played for Brooklyn, Dallas and Sacramento during his NBA career, averaging 7.8 points, 2.3 assists and 2.1 rebounds.

The Clippers earlier signed forward Malik Fitts to a 10-day deal after he played for their G League entry in nearby Ontario.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

Ahuja vows to bring stable leadership to OPM after years of turnover at the top

SBA cyber teams, public affairs partner to take on social media scammers

GAO flags longstanding quality and organizational concerns with DHS OIG

House debates two sets of changes designed to improve VA accountability office

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up