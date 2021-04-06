CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Biden accelerates vaccine eligibility | Montgomery Co. vaccine update | Kennedy Center to reopen | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » NBA News » AP source: Lakers signing…

AP source: Lakers signing Ben McLemore for rest of season

The Associated Press

April 6, 2021, 6:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers are signing guard Ben McLemore for the rest of the season, a person with knowledge of the decision said Tuesday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the defending NBA champions haven’t yet announced the signing of the eight-year veteran.

McLemore fills the Lakers’ final open roster spot after the club picked up center Andre Drummond last week.

McLemore was released last weekend by the Houston Rockets after 103 games with the club over two seasons. He averaged 7.4 points and 2.1 rebounds in a reserve role this season.

McLemore will be another candidate to provide 3-point shooting accuracy on the Lakers’ wing. McLemore is a career 36.3% 3-point shooter, but he hit 40.2% from distance combined during the 2018-19 season with Sacramento and the 2019-20 season with Houston.

McLemore was the seventh overall pick in the 2013 draft by the Kings. He has averaged 8.9 points and 2.4 rebounds per game in his eight NBA seasons.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

Frontline feds facing inconsistent access to COVID vaccines

How much should you read into Deputy Secretary Hicks decision to evaluate CMMC?

Judge rules USPS can move 'limited' mail-sorting machines to improve service

Biden to nominate another Missouri native to lead GSA

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up