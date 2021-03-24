CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. vaccine update | DC partners with CVS | Brighter outlook for US | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Raptors rout Nuggets 135-111 to end 9-game losing streak

The Associated Press

March 24, 2021, 10:30 PM

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored 27 points and the Toronto Raptors routed the Denver Nuggets 135-111 on Wednesday night to break a nine-game losing streak.

Toronto built a 24-point lead in the first half and shot 50% (24 of 48) on 3-pointers overall to win for the first time since Feb. 26.

OG Anunoby scored 18 of his 23 points before halftime for the Raptors. Norman Powell added 22 points and Fred VanVleet had 19.

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray scored 20 points apiece for Denver, which lost for only the third time in 12 games. Michael Porter Jr. added 19 points and eight rebounds.

The Raptors made their first five 3s, two during an early 8-0 run that put them ahead for good.

Denver went scoreless for more than three minutes of the second quarter as Paul Watson Jr. and Anunoby hit 3-pointers in a 12-0 run. Toronto led 67-43 when Siakam drove for a layup with 2:34 left in the first half.

The Nuggets never got the margin under 15 in the second half. A trio of 3s by Watson in the fourth quarter helped the Raptors stretch their lead to 35.

TIP-INS

Nuggets: Had tied a franchise record with their sixth straight road win Tuesday night in Orlando. … G Monte Morris missed his seventh game with a quadriceps injury.

Raptors: Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment used the first all-female broadcast crew in NBA history, with The Sports Network’s Kate Beirness and Amy Audibert serving as studio hosts. Meghan McPeak did the play-by-play, Kia Nurse was the analyst and Kayla Gray gave the sideline reports. … Raptors coach Nick Nurse downplayed reports of a shouting match with Siakam after Sunday night’s loss at Cleveland, and said reports of a $50,000 fine were inaccurate. … The nine-game losing streak was Toronto’s longest in 10 years.

UP NEXT

Nuggets: Play at New Orleans on Friday night.

Raptors: Home against Phoenix on Friday night.

