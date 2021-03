Sunday At State Farm Arena Atlanta First Round Player, Team Score Anfernee Simons, Portland 46-49—95 Obi Toppin, New York 48-46—94…

Sunday At State Farm Arena Atlanta First Round Player, Team Score Anfernee Simons, Portland 46-49—95 Obi Toppin, New York 48-46—94 Cassius Stanley, Indiana 44-37—81 Final Simons def. Toppin

