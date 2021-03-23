CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Fauci on preventing another surge | Tips for getting your shot | Read this before laminating your vaccine card | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
LaMelo Ball undergoes surgery to repair broken wrist

The Associated Press

March 23, 2021, 5:56 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Hornets say rookie point guard LaMelo Ball underwent successful surgery on his fractured right wrist on Tuesday.

Ball’s wrist will be immobilized and he’ll be reevaluated in four weeks, according a release from the team. The Hornets say additional updates will be provided at that time, although a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Monday that Ball is expected to miss the remainder of the NBA season. The person spoke The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has not publicly said when Ball might return.

The surgery was performed at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City by Dr. Michelle Carlson.

The Hornets’ regular season concludes May 16.

Ball sustained the injury during Charlotte’s loss to the Clippers on March 20.

The No. 3 overall selection in the NBA draft, Ball was having a strong rookie season averaging 15.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.59 steals per game in 41 contests. Ball ranks first in assists and steals, second in scoring and is tied for second in rebounds among rookies.

Ball earned back-to-back Eastern Conference rookie of the month awards in January and February.

