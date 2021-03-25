CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. sees highest case rate since Jan. | Fauci on preventing another surge | Tips for getting your shot | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
AP source: Vucevic being traded by Magic to Bulls

The Associated Press

March 25, 2021, 11:19 AM

All-Star forward Nikola Vucevic is being traded from the Orlando Magic to the Chicago Bulls, a person with knowledge of the deal said Thursday.

Vucevic and Al-Farouq Aminu are going to the Bulls in exchange for Wendell Carter Jr. and two future first-round selections, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal was still pending NBA approval.

The deal would appear to be the start of a rebuild for the Magic, with Vucevic unquestionably the team’s best player for the past several seasons. The two-time All-Star is averaging a career-best 24.5 points this season and 11.8 rebounds.

He also has two full seasons left after this one on his contract, a four-year, $100 million deal signed in 2019. Vucevic is in his 10th NBA season, the last nine of which have been with the Magic.

