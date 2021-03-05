CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC expands vaccine eligibility | Fauci on year of COVID-19 | Vaccine clinics in Md. churches | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » NBA News » AP source: Blake Griffin,…

AP source: Blake Griffin, Detroit Pistons agree to buyout

The Associated Press

March 5, 2021, 1:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DETROIT (AP) — Blake Griffin and the Detroit Pistons have agreed to a contract buyout, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the move was not yet official.

The Pistons announced last month that they would keep Griffin out of the lineup while resolving his future, a clear sign that the star forward could be on the way out. His exit is another significant step in a rebuilding process that has Detroit at the bottom of the Eastern Conference with a 10-26 record.

The Pistons also traded Derrick Rose to the New York Knicks last month.

Griffin, who turns 32 later this month, came Detroit in a trade during the 2017-18 season. The question now is how valuable he might be to a contending team. He had a terrific 2018-19 season for the Pistons, helping them to the playoffs, but his health has been a concern in Detroit, just as it had been when he was with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Griffin has averaged 12.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists in the 20 games he’s played this season.

ESPN first reported the buyout agreement.

___

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Other Sports News | Sports

USPS offers early retirements to non-union employees in agency reorganization

Presidential Rank Awards will return this year, OPM says

Biden national security plan doubles down on building cyber workforce

Newly discovered zero-day email vulnerabilities put agencies on high alert

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up