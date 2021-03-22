CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Changes in DC restrictions | AstraZeneca effectiveness | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » NBA News » Antetokounmpo won't play Monday…

Antetokounmpo won’t play Monday night due to knee sprain

The Associated Press

March 22, 2021, 2:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has a sprained left knee and won’t play in the Milwaukee Bucks’ game Monday night against the Indiana Pacers.

The NBA’s injury report lists Antetokounmpo as out for the game due to the knee issue.

Antetokounmpo played 34 minutes Saturday and had 26 points, 15 assists and eight rebounds in a 120-113 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. His 15 assists matched a career high.

The 6-foot-11 forward has averaged 28.7 points, 11.7 rebounds and 9.8 assists during the Bucks’ current six-game winning streak. He had a stretch of three consecutive triple-doubles during that streak.

Over his last six games, Antetokounmpo is shooting 59% from the field, 44% from 3-point range and 80% on free-throw attempts.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Other Sports News | Sports

After a decade-long hiatus, earmarks appear to be headed back to the Congressional appropriations process

What led to IRS backlog: ‘Thin workforce,’ new pandemic relief programs

Katko calls for $5B CISA budget to reflect its ‘quarterback’ status

VA launches strategic review, considers schedule changes amid concerns with new EHR

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up