Timberwolves end 4-game losing streak with win over Raptors

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns scored seven of his 20 points late in the fourth quarter before fouling out and the Minnesoa Timberwolves snapped a four-game losing streak with a 116-112 win over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night.

Malik Beasley also scored 20 points and Anthony Edwards added 18 for the Timberwolves, who shot 69% in the second half.

The Raptors had a chance to tie the game in the closing seconds after Beasley stepped out of bounds with 12.1 seconds left for Minnesota’s eighth turnover of the fourth quarter. But, Pascal Siakam missed a layup that was contested by 6-foot-10 Jaden McDaniels. Jordan McLaughlin clinched the victory with two free throws with 3.7 seconds left.

Kyle Lowry led the Raptors with 24 points, and Fred Van Vleet and Marvin Powell added 22 points apiece. Siakam finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Toronto, which was coming off a 4-2 road trip.

Edwards converted three layups in a 17-2 run that put the Timberwolves up 91-79 late in the third quarter. Minnesota shot 15 for 20 in the third quarter.

Van Fleet scored 19 points in the first half, including nine straight points that lifted the Raptors to a five-point lead late in the second quarter.

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: Shot 52% for the game. … G D’Angelo Russell missed a third straight game with a sore left leg. … Five assists moved Rubio up to 83rd on the all-time NBA list.

Raptors: F OG Anunoby missed a 10th game with a strained left calf. … F Yuta Watanabe missed a third game with a sprained left ankle. … Lowry moved ahead of Amir Johnson to become the franchise’s fourth-leading rebounder. … Van Fleet entered the game third in the NBA in minutes per game (36.3). Siakam was 14th and Lowry 22nd.

UP NEXT

Timberwolves: Play at home Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Lakers, who beat them by 36 points on Dec. 27.

Raptors: Open a two-game series Tuesday night at Milwaukee, their eighth city in 15 days.

