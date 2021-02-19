CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US sees delay in vaccine shipping | Weather impact on DC area | Latest COVID test results
Rockets-Pacers game postponed because of Texas storm

The Associated Press

February 19, 2021, 4:18 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — The game between the Houston Rockets and the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night was postponed because of continued utility shortages in the area from this week’s winter storm.

It’s the second straight home postponement for the Rockets. Friday’s game against Dallas was called off on Thursday.

The team said the decision was made after discussions with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and the NBA.

No makeup date for either game has been set.

