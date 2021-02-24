CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New vaccine system in Prince William Co. | Local praise for COVID relief bill | 1 year into the pandemic | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » NBA News » Los Angeles Lakers waive…

Los Angeles Lakers waive 2-time champion guard Quinn Cook

The Associated Press

February 24, 2021, 3:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Backup guard Quinn Cook has been waived by the Los Angeles Lakers.

The defending NBA champions announced the move Wednesday, shortly before Cook’s contract would have been guaranteed.

Cook averaged 2.1 points while appearing in 16 games this season for the Lakers, who also waived him in November before re-signing him in December.

Cook was a popular locker room presence who was also a backup on last season’s title-winning team, averaging 5.1 points while winning his second NBA championship ring in three years. Before joining the Lakers in 2019, Cook spent two seasons with Golden State.

Cook’s departure opens a second roster spot for the Lakers, whose need for a backup center has seemed obvious lately. Marc Gasol has started 32 games for Los Angeles, and All-Star big man Anthony Davis is out for at least three more weeks with a calf injury.

The Lakers (22-10) are on their first three-game losing streak of the season heading into their game at NBA-leading Utah on Wednesday night.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

Newly discovered zero-day email vulnerabilities put agencies on high alert

Biden national security plan doubles down on building cyber workforce

OMB nominees pledge to break down federal hiring barriers

Agencies should reengage now with unions over repealed Trump workforce orders, OPM says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up