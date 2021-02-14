CORONAVIRUS NEWS: J&J’s 1-dose shot approved | U.Md. drops some restrictions | Va. first responders with COVID receive pay protections | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Leonard joins injured George on sideline for Clippers

The Associated Press

February 14, 2021, 8:43 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard won’t play for the Los Angeles Clippers against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night, joining injured teammate Paul George on the sideline.

Leonard sat out because of a left lower leg contusion. Coach Tyronn Lue said the injury occurred during the team’s recent trip, and he isn’t sure when Leonard might return. He has scored 30 or more points in his last two games.

Lue had no update on George. He missed his fifth straight game Sunday because of a right foot injury, and was expected to be re-evaluated upon returning to Los Angeles. Lue has described the injury as day-to-day.

The Clippers were without their two superstars for the first two games of the recent six-game trip. They split those games, losing to Atlanta and beating Miami.

