CORONAVIRUS NEWS: J&J’s 1-dose shot approved | U.Md. drops some restrictions | Va. first responders with COVID receive pay protections | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » NBA News » LeBron warned for flopping;…

LeBron warned for flopping; NBA also warns teammate Kuzma

The Associated Press

February 13, 2021, 11:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — LeBron James was warned Saturday for violating the NBA’s anti-flopping rule after a play in which the superstar appeared to fall dramatically with little or no contact.

The league also warned teammate Kyle Kuzma for flopping in the same game, the Los Angeles Lakers’ 115-105 victory over Memphis on Friday.

James was between two Memphis players when teammate Anthony Davis took a shot from the other side of the court. James fell backward and threw his arms into the air, and a foul was called as the Grizzles players looked on in frustration.

Kuzma was defending against Dillon Brooks when he spun all the way around and tumbled across the baseline.

Flopping penalties have been infrequent in recent years after the league began cracking down on the act of trying to fool referees into calling fouls by initiating penalties in the 2012-13 season. After a first-time warning, a player is fined $5,000 fine for a second offense.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Other Sports News | Sports

Smarter software could help Air Force cut fuel bills by a million gallons per week

House committee weighs adding more civil service protections after Schedule F

Warner, Rubio push to extend contractor pandemic relief authorities

IRS tells Congress to invest in agency modernization efforts

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up