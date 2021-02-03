CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Winter weather disrupts vaccine shipment | DC vaccine update | New measures at U.Md. | Latest COVID test results
Houston’s Wall, OKC’s Gilgeous-Alexander sidelined

The Associated Press

February 3, 2021, 6:57 PM

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Houston Rockets guard John Wall and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will sit out Wednesday’s rematch between the teams.

Wall, who averages 17.8 points and 5.8 assists per game, is resting on the first half of a back-to-back. The official reason listed is left Achilles injury recovery.

Gilgeous-Alexander, who leads the Thunder with 21.8 points and 6.3 assists per game, is out with a left knee sprain. Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said it wasn’t too serious and that the team is just being cautious.

Wall scored 18 points and Gilgeous-Alexander scored 19 in the Rockets’ 136-106 victory on Monday.

