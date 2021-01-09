CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reaches grim milestone | Biden to speed release of vaccines | Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | Latest test results
Home » NBA News » Virus, injuries leave 76ers…

Virus, injuries leave 76ers set to play with 7 players

The Associated Press

January 9, 2021, 2:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers are set to play Saturday without All-Stars Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid and will have the NBA minimum eight players active as the team deals with injuries and COVID-19 concerns.

Sixers guard Seth Curry learned of a positive COVID-19 test while the team played Thursday in Brooklyn, forcing the team to spend an extra day in New York for additional testing.

Coach Doc Rivers said before the game against Denver the Sixers will have seven players available and that injured forward Mike Scott will be active but not play.

Rivers expressed concern the Sixers were even playing a game so short-handed and he worried about “our players’ health on the floor.”

The players available are: Danny Green, Dwight Howard, Tyrese Maxey, Tony Bradley, Isaiah Joe, Dakota Mathias and Paul Reed.

Embiid, Simmons, Curry and Tobias Harris are the missing starters in the lineup. Rivers said Simmons has a left knee injury and Embiid is nursing a sore back.

“Ben in the Brooklyn game had some knee stiffness,” Rivers said. “So we almost probably knew after the game that he wouldn’t play tonight. And then Joel started complaining about his back, that started yesterday. And we didn’t know if he was playing or not but honestly, with the minutes we would have to ask, it would be insane to play him tonight.”

Nuggets coach Michael Malone said he needs to make sure his team would not “relax” against an opponent without its best players.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

With 12 days until Inauguration Day, OPM announces temporary SES hiring freeze

Repaying your 2020 deferred taxes: What you need to know

DOJ investigators have mixed reviews of agency's COVID-19 response, IG says

GSA data skills catalog promotes ‘learning culture’ of Federal Data Strategy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up