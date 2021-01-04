CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC COVID-19 update | US ramps up vaccinations | Latest test results
Home » NBA News » Utah puts road win…

Utah puts road win streak on the line against Brooklyn

The Associated Press

January 4, 2021, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Utah Jazz (4-2, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (3-4, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Brooklyn; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the Jazz take on Brooklyn.

Brooklyn went 35-37 overall with a 20-16 record at home a season ago. The Nets averaged 111.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 112.3 last season.

Utah went 44-28 overall with a 21-16 record on the road during the 2019-20 season. The Jazz averaged 111.3 points per game while shooting 47.1% from the field and 38% from 3-point range last season.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Nets: Nicolas Claxton: out (right knee), Spencer Dinwiddie: out for season (acl).

Jazz: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

Acting Homeland Security chief Wolf is resigning

EEOC cancels source of official time for union reps, but some commissioners say policy won't stick

Pentagon on two-year glidepath to 'fix' electronic warfare

When it comes to bid protests, vendors playing with even money at GAO

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up