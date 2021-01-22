CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan on Md. schools | Northam urges patience for vaccine rollout | Biden administration ramps up COVID-19 response | Latest test results
Home » NBA News » Utah puts home win…

Utah puts home win streak on the line against Golden State

The Associated Press

January 22, 2021, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Golden State Warriors (8-7, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (11-4, second in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts Golden State trying to prolong its four-game home winning streak.

The Jazz have gone 7-2 against Western Conference opponents. Utah ranks second in the Western Conference at limiting opponent scoring, allowing just 106 points while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.

The Warriors are 5-3 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State ranks ninth in the league with 26.1 assists per game led by Draymond Green averaging 6.9.

The Jazz and Warriors square off Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Mitchell leads the Jazz with 3.5 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 24.3 points while shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc. Rudy Gobert is averaging 13.6 rebounds and 10.3 points per game over the last 10 games for Utah.

James Wiseman is second on the Warriors with 6.1 rebounds and averages 11.6 points. Stephen Curry is averaging 29.1 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 44.9% over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 8-2, averaging 114.2 points, 48.3 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 7.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.9 points on 44.3% shooting.

Warriors: 6-4, averaging 113.5 points, 44.6 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.5 points on 43.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Jazz: Elijah Hughes: out (ankle).

Warriors: Marquese Chriss: out for season (leg), Alen Smailagic: out (knee), Klay Thompson: out for season (right achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

Here's who's leading federal agencies in the first days of the Biden Administration

Trump administration was a mixed bag for military personnel, Biden has opportunity on his side, analysts say

UPDATED: Biden issues mask mandate for federal employees, reinstates diversity training

House Democrats propose 2022 federal pay raise with new bill

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up