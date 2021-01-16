INAUGURATION NEWS: Bridges, roads and Metro | Security measures around DC | National Mall closed | Inauguration FAQs
Utah faces Denver on 4-game win streak

The Associated Press

January 16, 2021, 3:05 AM

Utah Jazz (8-4, third in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (6-6, eighth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah seeks to keep its four-game win streak intact when the Jazz take on Denver.

Denver went 46-27 overall and 12-2 in Northwest Division games a season ago. The Nuggets allowed opponents to score 109.2 points per game and shoot 46.3% from the field last season.

Utah went 44-28 overall and 5-7 in Northwest Division action a season ago. The Jazz averaged 14.3 points off of turnovers, 12.4 second chance points and 33.6 bench points last season.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Greg Whittington: out (left knee), Gary Harris: day to day (personal), Michael Porter Jr.: out (health and safety protocols).

Jazz: Juwan Morgan: out (health and safety protocols), Joe Ingles: out (achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

