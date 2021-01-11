INAUGURATION NEWS: What you need to know | Bridges, roads and transit | FBI vetting Guard | National Mall closed
Trail Blazers host the Raptors for out-of-conference matchup

The Associated Press

January 11, 2021, 3:05 AM

Toronto Raptors (2-7, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (5-4, seventh in the Western Conference)

Portland; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

LINE: Trail Blazers -4.5; over/under is 231.5

BOTTOM LINE: CJ McCollum and the Portland Trail Blazers host Fred VanVleet and the Toronto Raptors in non-conference action.

Portland went 35-39 overall in the 2019-20 season while going 21-15 at home. The Trail Blazers averaged 115 points per game last season, 44.6 in the paint, 14.3 off of turnovers and 13.2 on fast breaks.

Toronto finished 34-11 in Eastern Conference action and 27-9 on the road in the 2019-20 season. The Raptors allowed opponents to score 106.5 points per game and shoot 42.8% from the field last season.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Zach Collins: out (ankle).

Raptors: Patrick McCaw: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

