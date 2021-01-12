INAUGURATION NEWS: What you need to know | Bridges, roads and transit | FBI vetting Guard | National Mall closed
Suns take on the Hawks for cross-conference contest

The Associated Press

January 12, 2021, 3:05 AM

Atlanta Hawks (5-5, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (7-4, third in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns host Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks in a non-conference matchup.

Phoenix went 34-39 overall a season ago while going 17-22 at home. The Suns averaged 113.6 points per game while shooting 46.8% from the field and 35.8% from 3-point range last season.

Atlanta finished 11-32 in Eastern Conference play and 6-27 on the road a season ago. The Hawks averaged 111.8 points per game while shooting 44.9% from the field and 33.3% from behind the arc last season.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Suns: Cameron Payne: out (ankle), Jalen Smith: out (health and safety protocols).

Hawks: Onyeka Okongwu: out (foot), Kris Dunn: out (right ankle), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (knee), Danilo Gallinari: out (ankle), Rajon Rondo: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

