Spurs finish strong road trip with 112-102 win over Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Lonnie Walker IV scored 24 points and San Antonio beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 112-102 on Tuesday night, allowing the Spurs to finish a five-game trip with four wins.

Keldon Johnson added 18 points for the Spurs, who won their 2,200th game since joining the NBA in 1976. The Spurs committed a season-low four turnovers.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led Oklahoma City with 20 points while Hamidou Diallo scored 16. The Thunder are 0-4 this season at Chesapeake Energy Arena but 5-1 on the road. Oklahoma City’s next three games are at home.

The Spurs led 51-43 at halftime before Oklahoma City started the third quarter on an 11-3 run to tie the game. Walker and Trey Lyles each hit a 3-pointer to rebuild the Spurs’ lead to 62-55 and they never trailed again.

A 3-pointer by Patty Mills, who scored 17 points, gave San Antonio its largest lead at 85-75 with 10:49 left. The Thunder closed within four points several times after that, the last at 104-100 with 2:25 left, but missed a chance to draw closer when Al Horford missed a 3-point attempt. The Spurs hit all six of their free throws in the final minute.

Spurs: DeMar DeRozan missed a second straight game for personal reasons … With 13 points, LaMarcus Aldridge moved past John Stockton into 47th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. Aldridge has 19,720 points. Aldridge also moved up a spot to 70th on the NBA’s career list for blocked shots. His two against the Thunder gave him 1,118. … Dejounte Murray received a technical foul with 9:13 left in the third quarter after the Spurs had rebounded a missed Oklahoma City shot.

Thunder: Oklahoma City entered the game averaging 13.6 3-pointers per game but went 7 of 26 from behind the arc. … Gilgeous-Alexander fell a rebound shy of his second double-double of the season.

Spurs: Host the Houston Rockets for a pair of games on Thursday and Saturday.

Thunder: Host the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday as part of a four-game homestand.

