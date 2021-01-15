CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Dr. Fauci's WTOP interview | Va. vaccinations face this barrier | Latest test results
Portland’s Nurkic fractures right wrist against Indiana

The Associated Press

January 15, 2021, 12:59 AM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic fractured his right wrist Thursday night during a game against the Indiana Pacers.

Nurkic could be seen holding the wrist after swiping at the ball in the third quarter, and he fell to the floor after contact under Indiana’s basket. At a timeout he went to to the locker room and did not return.

The 7-foot-0 Bosnian was averaging 10.3 points and 7.6 rebounds heading into the game.

Nurkic missed much of the first half of last season after breaking his left leg in a game in March 2019. He returned to the team to play in the the bubble in Orlando, Florida, after the season was put on hold because of coronavirus.

“He had a long road back from his other injury,” coach Terry Stotts said. “He had a rough start of the season, it looked like he was getting back on track. Obviously this is a big setback for him and for us.”

Stotts said Nurkic was in a splint after the game.

The Blazers were already without forward/center Zach Collins indefinitely after ankle surgery at the end of December.

