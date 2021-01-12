INAUGURATION NEWS: What you need to know | Bridges, roads and transit | FBI vetting Guard | National Mall closed
Home » NBA News » Portland faces Sacramento on…

Portland faces Sacramento on 3-game win streak

The Associated Press

January 12, 2021, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Portland Trail Blazers (6-4, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (5-6, 11th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland looks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Trail Blazers take on Sacramento.

Sacramento went 31-41 overall and 16-19 at home during the 2019-20 season. The Kings averaged 23.8 assists per game on 40.9 made field goals last season.

Portland went 35-39 overall and 20-27 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Trail Blazers averaged 115 points per game while shooting 46.3% from the field and 37.7% from 3-point range last season.

Sacramento and Portland square off for the second time this season. The Trail Blazers won the last meeting 125-99 on Jan. 9. CJ McCollum led Portland to the victory with 37 points and two steals.

INJURIES: Kings: DaQuan Jeffries: out (left ankle).

Trail Blazers: Zach Collins: out (ankle), Jusuf Nurkic: day to day (quad).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

Security, COVID, politics make feds question workplace safety

Agencies finally shedding the bad rap of being a technology laggard

Permanent telework arrangements, COVID-19 vaccinations top NTEU's priority list for 2021

New House bill would block Schedule F, and anything else like it

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up