Portland and Atlanta square off in non-conference matchup

The Associated Press

January 16, 2021, 3:05 AM

Atlanta Hawks (5-6, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (7-5, fifth in the Western Conference)

Portland; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

LINE: Trail Blazers -4.5; over/under is 235.5

BOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers host Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks in a non-conference matchup.

Portland went 35-39 overall with a 21-15 record at home a season ago. The Trail Blazers averaged 115 points per game last season, 44.6 in the paint, 14.3 off of turnovers and 13.2 on fast breaks.

Atlanta went 20-47 overall during the 2019-20 season while going 6-27 on the road. The Hawks averaged 111.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 119.7 last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Jusuf Nurkic: out (wrist), CJ Elleby: out (foot), Zach Collins: out (ankle).

Hawks: Kris Dunn: out (right ankle), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (knee), Danilo Gallinari: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

