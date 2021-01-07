INAUGURATION NEWS: Inauguration entertainment | Ex-CIA chief confident about security | Metro and roads | Inauguration FAQs
Phoenix puts road win streak on the line against Detroit

The Associated Press

January 7, 2021, 3:05 AM

Phoenix Suns (6-2, first in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (1-7, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix hits the road against Detroit looking to prolong its three-game road winning streak.

Detroit finished 20-46 overall with a 11-22 record at home in the 2019-20 season. The Pistons gave up 110.8 points per game while committing 19.7 fouls last season.

Phoenix finished 34-39 overall with a 17-17 record on the road during the 2019-20 season. The Suns shot 46.8% from the field and 35.8% from 3-point range last season.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Pistons: Killian Hayes: out (hip), Josh Jackson: out (ankle), Derrick Rose: day to day (knee).

Suns: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

