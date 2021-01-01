CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccinations off to slow start | Vaccine Ward Speed chief visits Md. hospital | Latest coronavirus test results in DC region
Home » NBA News » Phoenix plays Denver on…

Phoenix plays Denver on 3-game win streak

The Associated Press

January 1, 2021, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Phoenix Suns (4-1, second in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (1-3, 13th in the Western Conference)

Denver; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix looks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Suns take on Denver.

Denver finished 46-27 overall and went 26-11 at home during the 2019-20 season. The Nuggets averaged 16.6 points off of turnovers, 14.2 second chance points and 37.1 bench points last season.

Phoenix went 34-39 overall and 19-27 in Western Conference play during the 2019-20 season. The Suns averaged 113.6 points per game last season, 47.8 in the paint, 18.4 off of turnovers and 14.7 on fast breaks.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Greg Whittington: day to day (left knee), JaMychal Green: day to day (calf), Jamal Murray: day to day (elbow).

Suns: Jalen Smith: out (ankle), Abdel Nader: out (concussion).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

High retention leaves the Navy wondering what its future force will look like

House votes to override Trump's veto of defense bill

These are the pay and benefits that will expire without an NDAA

More Pentagon, White House staff picks announced for Biden administration

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up