Philadelphia hosts Boston after Embiid’s 42-point game

Boston Celtics (8-5, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (10-5, first in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia faces the Boston Celtics after Joel Embiid scored 42 points in the 76ers’ 117-109 victory over the Celtics.

The 76ers are 3-1 against Atlantic Division opponents. Philadelphia is 5-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 16.8 turnovers per game.

The Celtics are 1-3 against the rest of the division. Boston is eighth in the Eastern Conference shooting 36.6% from downtown. Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics shooting 43.8% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Simmons leads the 76ers with 8.0 assists and scores 12.2 points per game. Tyrese Maxey is shooting 49.0% and averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Jaylen Brown ranks second on the Celtics averaging 25.8 points while adding 5.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. Daniel Theis is shooting 69.1% and averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 6-4, averaging 117.5 points, 46.1 rebounds, 27 assists, 8.4 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.5 points on 45.2% shooting.

Celtics: 7-3, averaging 111.4 points, 46.1 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.9 points on 44.7% shooting.

INJURIES: 76ers: Vincent Poirier: out (health and safety protocols), Seth Curry: out (conditioning), Mike Scott: out (knee).

Celtics: Romeo Langford: out (right wrist), Carsen Edwards: out (health and safety protocols), Jayson Tatum: out (health and safety protocols).

