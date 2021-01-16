INAUGURATION NEWS: Bridges, roads and Metro | Security measures around DC | National Mall closed | Inauguration FAQs
Orlando takes on Brooklyn, seeks to halt 4-game slide

The Associated Press

January 16, 2021, 3:05 AM

Orlando Magic (6-6, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (7-6, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Brooklyn; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando is looking to stop its four-game losing streak with a win over Brooklyn.

Brooklyn went 35-37 overall and 20-16 at home in the 2019-20 season. The Nets allowed opponents to score 112.3 points per game and shoot 44.6% from the field last season.

Orlando finished 33-40 overall and 20-23 in Eastern Conference games during the 2019-20 season. The Magic shot 44.4% from the field and 34.3% from 3-point range last season.

The teams match up Saturday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Nets: James Harden: day to day (trade pending), Nicolas Claxton: out (right knee), Spencer Dinwiddie: out for season (acl), Kyrie Irving: out (health protocols).

Magic: Chuma Okeke: out (knee), Mohamed Bamba: out (health and safety protocols), Markelle Fultz: out for season (knee), Evan Fournier: out (back spasms), Michael Carter-Williams: out (foot), Al-Farouq Aminu: out (knee), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

