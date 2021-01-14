CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan on Md. schools | Biden administration ramps up COVID-19 response | Latest test results
Orlando takes on Boston, aims to stop 3-game skid

The Associated Press

January 14, 2021, 3:05 AM

Orlando Magic (6-5, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (7-3, first in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando comes into the matchup with Boston as losers of three in a row.

Boston finished 48-24 overall and went 26-10 at home a season ago. The Celtics averaged 113.7 points per game last season, 18.6 from the free throw line and 37.7 from deep.

Orlando went 33-40 overall and 20-23 in Eastern Conference games a season ago. The Magic averaged 107.3 points per game while shooting 44.4% from the field and 34.3% from 3-point range last season.

The teams match up Friday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Celtics: Romeo Langford: out (right wrist), Robert Williams III: out (health and safety protocols), Javonte Green: out (health and safety protocols), Semi Ojeleye: out (health and safety protocols), Tristan Thompson: out (health and safety protocols), Grant Williams: out (health and safety protocols), Kemba Walker: out (left knee), Jaylen Brown: day to day (health and safety protocols), Jayson Tatum: out (health and safety protocols).

Magic: Chuma Okeke: out (knee), Markelle Fultz: out for season (knee), Evan Fournier: day to day (back spasms), Michael Carter-Williams: day to day (foot), Al-Farouq Aminu: out (knee), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

