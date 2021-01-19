Orlando faces Minnesota on 6-game skid

Orlando Magic (6-8, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (3-9, 15th in the Western Conference) Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8…

Orlando Magic (6-8, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (3-9, 15th in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando heads into the matchup with Minnesota as losers of six straight games.

The Timberwolves have gone 2-4 in home games. Minnesota is 1-4 when opponents win the rebound battle and averages 44.7 rebounds per game.

The Magic are 3-5 on the road. Orlando has a 6-1 record when scoring more than 100 points.

The Timberwolves and Magic match up Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: D’Angelo Russell leads the Timberwolves with 5.6 assists and scores 21.6 points per game. Malik Beasley is averaging 19.6 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 42.5% over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Nikola Vucevic has shot 52% and is averaging 22.9 points for the Magic. Khem Birch is averaging seven rebounds and 8 points per game over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 1-9, averaging 106.5 points, 44.8 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.2 points on 49.5% shooting.

Magic: 2-8, averaging 98.2 points, 46.4 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points on 47.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Karl-Anthony Towns: out (health protocols), Juancho Hernangomez: out (health and safety protocols), Ricky Rubio: out (health and safety protocols).

Magic: Chuma Okeke: out (knee), Mohamed Bamba: day to day (health and safety protocols), Markelle Fultz: out for season (knee), Evan Fournier: day to day (back spasms), Michael Carter-Williams: day to day (foot), Al-Farouq Aminu: out (knee), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

