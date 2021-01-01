CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccinations off to slow start | Vaccine Ward Speed chief visits Md. hospital | Latest coronavirus test results in DC region
Oklahoma City faces Orlando, seeks to break 3-game skid

The Associated Press

January 1, 2021, 3:05 AM

Oklahoma City Thunder (1-3, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (4-1, second in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City enters the matchup against Orlando after losing three straight games.

Orlando went 33-40 overall with a 18-17 record at home a season ago. The Magic shot 44.4% from the field and 34.3% from 3-point range last season.

Oklahoma City finished 44-28 overall with a 21-14 record on the road in the 2019-20 season. The Thunder averaged 21.7 assists per game on 40.0 made field goals last season.

Orlando and Oklahoma City play for the second time this season. The Magic won the last meeting 118-107 on Dec. 29. Nikola Vucevic led the way with 28 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Terrence Ross: out (right hamstring), James Ennis III: out (hamstring), Evan Fournier: day to day (back), Al-Farouq Aminu: out (knee), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (knee).

Thunder: Ty Jerome: out (left ankle), Trevor Ariza: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

