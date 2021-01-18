INAUGURATION NEWS: Bridges, roads and Metro | Security measures around DC | National Mall closed | Inauguration FAQs
Oklahoma City faces Denver, looks for 4th straight road win

The Associated Press

January 18, 2021, 3:05 AM

Oklahoma City Thunder (6-6, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (6-7, 11th in the Western Conference)

Denver; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City hits the road against Denver looking to prolong its three-game road winning streak.

Denver finished 12-2 in Northwest Division play and 26-11 at home a season ago. The Nuggets averaged 16.6 points off of turnovers, 14.2 second chance points and 37.1 bench points last season.

Oklahoma City finished 44-28 overall and 8-5 in Northwest Division action in the 2019-20 season. The Thunder gave up 108.4 points per game while committing 19.3 fouls last season.

The teams match up Tuesday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Greg Whittington: out (left knee), Michael Porter Jr.: out (health and safety protocols).

Thunder: Al Horford: out (personal), Ty Jerome: out (left ankle), Trevor Ariza: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

