No word on Irving’s return to Nets after he misses 3 games

The Associated Press

January 11, 2021, 3:06 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The timing of Kyrie Irving’s return to the Brooklyn Nets remains unknown, with coach Steve Nash saying Monday he had no update on the point guard’s status.

Irving has missed the last three games for personal reasons. Nash has said it’s a private matter and has refused to discuss Irving’s absence in detail.

He did say that he believed Irving was tested for the coronavirus on Sunday, though he wasn’t sure about Monday. Whether Irving has continued to be tested during his time away could determine how quickly he would be eligible to play upon his return.

The Nets have lost two of their three games without Irving. Kevin Durant missed two of them because of the NBA’s health and safety protocols for COVID-19 before returning Sunday in a 129-116 loss to Oklahoma City.

Brooklyn’s next game is Tuesday against Denver.

