New Orleans hosts Oklahoma City in conference matchup

The Associated Press

January 5, 2021, 3:05 AM

Oklahoma City Thunder (2-4, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (4-3, fifth in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes New Orleans and Oklahoma City square off on Wednesday.

New Orleans finished 30-42 overall and 15-21 at home during the 2019-20 season. The Pelicans averaged 7.5 steals, 5.0 blocks and 16.4 turnovers per game last season.

Oklahoma City went 44-28 overall and 27-19 in Western Conference play during the 2019-20 season. The Thunder allowed opponents to score 108.4 points per game and shoot 45.5% from the field last season.

New Orleans and Oklahoma City square off for the second time this season. The Pelicans won the last meeting 113-80 on Dec. 31. Brandon Ingram led New Orleans to the win with 20 points and seven rebounds.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Sindarius Thornwell: out (health and safety protocols).

Thunder: Aleksej Pokusevski: out (concussion), Ty Jerome: out (left ankle), Trevor Ariza: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

