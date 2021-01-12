INAUGURATION NEWS: What you need to know | Bridges, roads and transit | FBI vetting Guard | National Mall closed
Minnesota plays Memphis in conference matchup

The Associated Press

January 12, 2021, 3:05 AM

Memphis Grizzlies (4-6, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (3-7, 15th in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jonas Valanciunas and the Memphis Grizzlies visit D’Angelo Russell and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday.

Minnesota finished 19-45 overall and went 8-24 at home in the 2019-20 season. The Timberwolves shot 44.1% from the field and 33.6% from 3-point range last season.

Memphis finished 34-39 overall and 20-26 in Western Conference action a season ago. The Grizzlies averaged 112.6 points per game last season, 16.6 from the free throw line and 32.8 from beyond the arc.

The teams match up Wednesday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Karl-Anthony Towns: day to day (wrist).

Grizzlies: Jontay Porter: out (knee), Killian Tillie: out (hip), John Konchar: out (ankle), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (knee), Ja Morant: out (ankle), Justise Winslow: out (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

