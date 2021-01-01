CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccinations off to slow start | Vaccine Ward Speed chief visits Md. hospital | Latest coronavirus test results in DC region
Milwaukee set to take on division foe Chicago

The Associated Press

January 1, 2021, 3:05 AM

Chicago Bulls (2-3, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (2-3, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

LINE: Bucks -14.5; over/under is 231.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago faces Milwaukee for a Central Division matchup.

Milwaukee went 56-17 overall and 13-1 in Central Division play a season ago. The Bucks averaged 118.7 points per game last season, 18.3 on free throws and 41.4 from beyond the arc.

Chicago went 22-43 overall and 15-28 in Eastern Conference action a season ago. The Bulls averaged 23.2 assists per game on 39.6 made field goals last season.

The teams match up Friday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Bucks: Torrey Craig: out (nose).

Bulls: Ryan Arcidiacono: out (health protocols), Tomas Satoransky: out (health protocols), Lauri Markkanen: out (calf), Chandler Hutchison: out (health and safety protocols).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

