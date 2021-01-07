Milwaukee plays Utah, seeks 4th straight win

Utah Jazz (4-4, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (5-3, sixth in the Eastern Conference)
Milwaukee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee looks to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Bucks take on Utah.
Milwaukee went 56-17 overall with a 30-5 record at home a season ago. The Bucks averaged 118.7 points per game last season, 18.3 on free throws and 41.4 from deep.
Utah finished 44-28 overall with a 21-16 record on the road during the 2019-20 season. The Jazz averaged 6.1 steals, 4.1 blocks and 15.1 turnovers per game last season.
The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Bucks: Sam Merrill: out (left ankle), Torrey Craig: out (nose), Pat Connaughton: out (groin).
Jazz: Juwan Morgan: out (health protocols), Jarrell Brantley: out (not with team).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
