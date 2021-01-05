INAUGURATION NEWS: FBI warned of 'war' at US Capitol, report says | Lawmakers test positive for COVID-19 after attack | Howard U celebrates VP-elect Harris | The Latest
Home » NBA News » Milwaukee hosts Detroit following…

Milwaukee hosts Detroit following Antetokounmpo’s 43-point game

The Associated Press

January 5, 2021, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Detroit Pistons (1-6, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (4-3, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee plays the Detroit Pistons after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 43 points in the Bucks’ 125-115 win over the Pistons.

Milwaukee finished 56-17 overall and 13-1 in Central Division games a season ago. The Bucks gave up 108.6 points per game while committing 19.6 fouls last season.

Detroit went 20-46 overall and 5-10 in Central Division play during the 2019-20 season. The Pistons averaged 107.2 points per game last season, 16.6 on free throws and 35.9 from 3-point range.

Milwaukee and Detroit square off for the second time this season. The Bucks won the last meeting 125-115 on Jan. 4. Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee to the victory with 43 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

INJURIES: Bucks: Sam Merrill: out (left ankle), Torrey Craig: out (nose), Pat Connaughton: out (groin).

Pistons: Killian Hayes: day to day (hip), Josh Jackson: out (ankle), Blake Griffin: out (left knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

OPM details core values behind coming security clearance reforms with new policy doctrine

Federal retirement mostly steady in December after autumn spike, decline

Union representatives lose official time source with EEOC decision

Senators concerned by military leadership of DoD, but will their votes reflect it?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up