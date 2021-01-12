INAUGURATION NEWS: What you need to know | Bridges, roads and transit | FBI vetting Guard | National Mall closed
Home » NBA News » Milwaukee Bucks to visit…

Milwaukee Bucks to visit the Detroit Pistons in division play

The Associated Press

January 12, 2021, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Milwaukee Bucks (7-4, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (2-8, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee travels to Detroit for a Central Division matchup.

Detroit finished 20-46 overall and 5-10 in Central Division action in the 2019-20 season. The Pistons averaged 107.2 points per game last season, 16.6 on free throws and 35.9 from 3-point range.

Milwaukee went 13-1 in Central Division play and 26-12 on the road a season ago. The Bucks gave up 108.6 points per game while committing 19.6 fouls last season.

Detroit and Milwaukee square off for the third time this season. The Bucks won the last meeting 130-115 on Jan. 6. Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee to the win with 25 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

INJURIES: Pistons: Killian Hayes: out (hip), Derrick Rose: day to day (knee).

Bucks: Torrey Craig: out (nose).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

Security, COVID, politics make feds question workplace safety

Agencies finally shedding the bad rap of being a technology laggard

Permanent telework arrangements, COVID-19 vaccinations top NTEU's priority list for 2021

New House bill would block Schedule F, and anything else like it

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up