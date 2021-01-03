CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. to begin Phase 1b vaccinations | House members may have been exposed | WHO experts to investigate virus origins | Latest test results
Miami and Oklahoma City to meet in out-of-conference matchup

The Associated Press

January 3, 2021, 3:05 AM

Oklahoma City Thunder (2-3, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (2-3, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder visit Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat in non-conference action.

Miami went 44-29 overall in the 2019-20 season while going 29-7 at home. The Heat averaged 112 points per game while allowing opponents to score 109.1 last season.

Oklahoma City went 44-28 overall during the 2019-20 season while going 21-14 on the road. The Thunder averaged 110.4 points per game while shooting 46.8% from the field and 35.5% from behind the arc last season.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Heat: Gabe Vincent: day to day (right knee).

Thunder: Ty Jerome: day to day (left ankle), Trevor Ariza: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

