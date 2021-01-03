CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC COVID-19 update | US ramps up vaccinations | Latest test results
Home » NBA News » Mavericks star Luka Doncic…

Mavericks star Luka Doncic sidelined by quadriceps contusion

The Associated Press

January 3, 2021, 7:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Luka Doncic sat out the Dallas Mavericks’ game Sunday night against the Chicago Bulls because of a left quadriceps contusion.

Doncic was injured Friday night in the second quarter of a home victory over Miami Heat. He continued to play and finished with season highs of 27 points and 14 rebounds.

He’s listed as day-to-day, with his status Monday nigh at Houston uncertain.

“We’ll see how he is tomorrow,” Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said. “We don’t think this is a long-term thing.”

The 21-year-old Slovenian star is off to a relatively slow start this season. He’s averaging 24.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists, shooting 43.2% overall and 16.1% on 3-pointers in five games.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Other Sports News | Sports

DoD stands up permanent program to give vendors access to top-tier secrets

What do feds think about the events at the Capitol on Jan. 6?

Acting Homeland Security chief Wolf is resigning

Pentagon on two-year glidepath to 'fix' electronic warfare

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up