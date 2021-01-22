CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan on Md. schools | Northam urges patience for vaccine rollout | Biden administration ramps up COVID-19 response | Latest test results
Home » NBA News » Knicks take on the…

Knicks take on the Kings, seek 4th straight victory

The Associated Press

January 22, 2021, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

New York Knicks (8-8, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (5-10, 13th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

LINE: Kings -4; over/under is 218.5

BOTTOM LINE: New York looks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Knicks take on Sacramento.

The Kings are 4-6 on their home court. Sacramento ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 14 fast break points per game led by Buddy Hield averaging 3.7.

The Knicks are 5-4 on the road. New York is 0-7 when opponents win the rebound battle and averages 47.1 rebounds per game.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Aaron Fox is scoring 20.8 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Kings. Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 9.1 points and 4.4 assists over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Alec Burks leads the Knicks averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers while scoring 18.3 points per game and shooting 64.7% from beyond the arc. Julius Randle is averaging 11.9 rebounds and 23.1 points per game over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 2-8, averaging 112.2 points, 40.1 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 6.3 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 126.7 points on 50.8% shooting.

Knicks: 5-5, averaging 101.8 points, 47 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.7 points on 43.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Kings: Marvin Bagley III: day to day (wrist), Hassan Whiteside: day to day (hip), DaQuan Jeffries: out (left ankle).

Knicks: Austin Rivers: out (achilles), Frank Ntilikina: out (right knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

McGuigan leaving State Dept. in a more agile, centralized position

Part 2: IRS sends Congress $4B ‘aspirational vision’ to overhaul taxpayer services

UPDATED: Biden issues mask mandate for federal employees, reinstates diversity training

Here's who's leading federal agencies in the first days of the Biden Administration

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up