INAUGURATION NEWS: Bridges, roads and Metro | Security measures around DC | National Mall closed | Inauguration FAQs
Home » NBA News » Knicks re-sign Taj Gibson,…

Knicks re-sign Taj Gibson, reuniting veteran with Thibodeau

The Associated Press

January 7, 2021, 9:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Knicks re-signed Taj Gibson on Thursday, reuniting the veteran forward with coach Tom Thibodeau.

Gibson played for the Knicks last season, averaging 6.1 points in 62 games. He was waived in November.

Gibson had his best success playing for Thibodeau in Chicago, then rejoined him in Minnesota and played two seasons for the Timberwolves.

The 6-foot-10 forward has averaged 9.5 points and 6.3 rebounds in 799 games.

To make room on the roster, the Knicks earlier Thursday waived forward Omari Spellman, who was acquired from Minnesota in November and never appeared in a game for New York.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

Biden proposal calls investments in federal IT ‘an urgent national security issue’

After years of fits and starts, DISA deploys new cloud-based office tools

OPM urges DC-area feds to reconsider commute plans with heightened security next week

Data scientist hiring campaign maxes out applications in less than 2 days

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up