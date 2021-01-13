INAUGURATION NEWS: What you need to know | Roads, bridges, Metro | Star-studded lineup | Committee confident about security | Day 1 for Biden
Knicks face the Nets on 3-game slide

The Associated Press

January 13, 2021, 3:05 AM

Brooklyn Nets (6-6, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (5-6, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

LINE: Nets -5.5; over/under is 218.5

BOTTOM LINE: New York aims to break its three-game losing streak when the Knicks play Brooklyn.

New York went 2-11 in Atlantic Division play and 11-22 at home a season ago. The Knicks averaged 7.6 steals, 4.7 blocks and 14.3 turnovers per game last season.

Brooklyn finished 35-37 overall and 6-10 in Atlantic Division action in the 2019-20 season. The Nets averaged 6.4 steals, 4.5 blocks and 15.3 turnovers per game last season.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Knicks: Taj Gibson: day to day (not with team), Obi Toppin: out (calf), Reggie Bullock: day to day (hip), Alec Burks: out (ankle), Frank Ntilikina: out (right knee).

Nets: Nicolas Claxton: out (right knee), Spencer Dinwiddie: out for season (acl), Kyrie Irving: out (personal), Tyler Johnson: out (health and safety protocols).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

