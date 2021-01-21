CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC to open more vaccine appointments | Another Wizards game postponed | Latest test results
Hornets starting C Cody Zeller ready to return to action

The Associated Press

January 21, 2021, 2:25 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Hornets starting center Cody Zeller is expected to return to action Friday night against the Chicago Bulls after missing four weeks with a broken bone in his left hand.

Zeller went through a scrimmage on Wednesday and coach James Borrego on Thursday listed him as probable for the game.

The 7-foot center will not be on a minutes restriction.

Zeller said Thursday that he had no problems in the scrimmage and is ready to play. Given the injury is to his left non-shooting hand, he said he’s not worried about his shot but added his concerns are “mostly catching a pass and rebounding. But it has felt good so far and I’m excited to get back out there.”

Zeller was injured in Charlotte’s season opener on Dec. 23 and has not played since. The Hornets are 6-7 without Zeller in the lineup, and have been repeatedly been outrebound by the opposition.

It’s unclear if Zeller will replace Bismack Biyombo in the starting lineup or come off the bench.

Charlotte (6-8) has lost its last three games.

