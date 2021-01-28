CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 'Chaos and confusion' in vaccine rollout | 1 mask or 2 masks vs. COVID-19? | Region's vaccine progress | Latest test results
Hawks G Kris Dunn (ankle) out at least another 2 weeks

The Associated Press

January 28, 2021, 1:14 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks guard Kris Dunn will be out at least another two weeks as he continues his recovery from ankle surgery.

Dunn, who signed with the Hawks as a free agent, has yet to play for his new team. He underwent surgery on his right ankle Dec. 29.

The Hawks said Dunn has been participating in impact-based rehab activities, including skipping, jumping and spot shooting. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks, meaning he will miss the next six games and likely more before he’s fully recovered.

The Hawks have been plagued by injuries in the first month of the season. Guards Bogdan Bogdanovic (fractured right knee) and Rajon Rondo (sprained left ankle) are currently sidelined along with Dunn, who was expected to be a defensive stopper in the Atlanta backcourt.

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

