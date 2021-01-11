CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reaches grim milestone | Biden to speed release of vaccines | Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | Latest test results
Hawks G Bogdan Bogdanovic out after fracturing right knee

The Associated Press

January 11, 2021, 12:33 AM

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic could miss extended time after fracturing his right knee.

The Hawks announced Sunday that MRI found Bogdanovic sustained an avulsion fracture the previous night when he went down awkwardly in a loss to Charlotte. Soft tissue inflammation and a bone bruise also was diagnosed.

According to the Mayo Clinic, an avulsion fracture is when a small chunk of bone attached to a tendon or ligament gets pulled away from the main part of the bone. In most cases, it is treated with icing and rest, followed by controlled exercises to strengthen the knee and improve the range of motion.

Surgery can be required in more serious cases, which would lengthen the recovery period.

The Hawks have not determined how long Bogdanovic will be out. His treatment plan was being reviewed and will be updated later in the week.

Bogdanovic was one of the major offseason acquisitions for the rebuilding Hawks, signing a four-year, $72 million contract in free agency. He was averaging 9.9 points a game while shooting 36.2% from 3-point range.

The Hawks have been hit by a rash of injuries and are mired in a four-game losing streak after starting the season 4-1.

The team is also without forward Danilo Gallinari (right ankle sprain), point guard Rajon Rondo (right knee injury maintenance), guard Kris Dunn (right ankle surgery) and top draft pick Onyeka Okongwu (left foot inflammation).

Okongwu, a 6-foot-9 center who is expected to bolster Atlanta’s interior defense, has yet to play this season. But he could be close to returning after getting cleared for full-scale practices last week.

The Hawks host the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night.

